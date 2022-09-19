All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc A770 used by MKBHD, needs RGB cable plugged into your mobo?!

Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition graphcis card gets installed by YouTuber 'MKBHD', but if you look close... it needs an RGB cable plugged in.

Published Sep 19, 2022 9:46 PM CDT
Intel's still-not-yet-released Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card just got into the hands of company CEO Pat Gelsinger, and YouTuber "MKBHD" who put it in his PC in his latest video. Check it out:

In his new video titled "Building a PC Using YouTuber Merch!" the YouTuber uses an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, days before Intel's new Core i9-13900K is announced, yet an unreleased Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card, too. MKBHD used an ASUS ProArt Z690 Creator Wi-Fi motherboard and G.SKILL's TridentZ DDR5 RAM, with 64GB DDR5 installed.

Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSDs were used, and a ridiculously over-the-top PSU in the ASUS Thor 1200W PSU was used inside of MKBHD's new PC. Corsair's slick H150i Elite LCD CPU cooler was used to chill the Core i9-13900K, while the entire PC was housed inside of the Corsair 4000X RGB chassis.

Today must be influencers-receive-their-Arc-A770-day with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger receiving his Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card hand-delivered by ex-RTG boss and now AXG boss Raja Koduri. Gelsinger didn't get the card up and running, but MKBHD did.

The new Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition and its RGB cable (source: MKBHD)

We can see that the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card has its 8+6-pin PCIe power connector setup, with another RGB cable required to plug into the card to get that beautiful RGB strip around the Arc A770 Limited Edition up and running. I find it rather ridiculous, that towards the end of 2022 we have a company the size of Intel releasing a consumer product that needs a cable plugged into it to get the RGB light turned on.

Yet, there are hundreds of graphics cards on the market that have far more RGB lighting and don't require a separate cable to be plugged into it. Still, it's cool to see Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card out in the wild, but this still doesn't even really count. At least MKBHD turned the GPU on and we get to see it fired up and that RGB strip lit up.

The last we saw was the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card being turned on during an appearance on LinusTechTips, but MKBHD's got the RGB strip lit up here, Linus.

Another look at the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card

Another look at the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

