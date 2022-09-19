Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: first batch of Intel Arc A770 nearly ready

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has tweeted that his buddy Raja Koduri has sent him over a present: a brand new Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card.

The new Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card was personally delivered by Raja, with Pat tweeting that the company is "now getting first batch of A770 cards ready for retail". Intel initially showed off the Arc A770 Limited Edition back over two months ago now, but I guess we're a few days closer to the -- still unknown -- launch date.

Intel has its upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new enthusiast-ready Z790 motherboards right around the corner, with the Intel Innovation event penciled in for September 27. We'll be introduced to the new family of Raptor Lake CPUs, especially the new flagship Core i9-13900K which we've been hearing about for a while now.

Back to the Arc A770, with Intel saying its desktop Arc GPUs would launch in Q3 2022 (after being Q2 2022) we're days out from the end of Q3 2022 when Intel will miss yet another one of its promises. If the CEO is only getting a card now, well... I don't know, maybe Pat's watch is a bit behind and it says it's Q2 2022 still.

Raja also tweeted with something easy, saying that Pat wanted to know how many displays he connects into the card, 4 x 4K or 2 x 8K but we all know that's not happening. I bet Pat runs a single 1440p 60Hz display, or even an Apple MacBook Pro or something. 4 x 4K displays? Dual 8K displays? If he does, there's now a public demand: show us your daily workstation, Pat!

Still, it's a positive thing to see for Intel: more Arc for everyone. Instead of just a few for the influencers and YouTubers, Intel now has another one for its handful of samples so that its CEO can get some hands-on with it. I'd love to see Pat throw the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card into a PC and get it up and running (first shot, too). That would be cool.