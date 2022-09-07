GPU-Z update: blocks engineering sample GPU leaks, shows DLSS version

GPU-Z has some new abilities with the latest 2.48.0 update seeing the developers tweaking GPU-Z so that it doesn't send traffic when NVIDIA engineering samples are being tested... but get this: NVIDIA reportedly requested that TechPowerUp add this to GPU-Z.

GPU-Z 2.48.0's new DLSS feature: finds games, reports DLSS versions (very cool!)

NVIDIA driving this into GPU-Z means we won't see Ada Lovelace GPUs being leaked, with upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards right around the corner. We won't see AIB partners submitting GPU-Z validations or BIOSes to TechPowerUp databases.

How does GPU-Z do that exactly? GPU-Z no longer resolves the "www.techpowerup.com" domain, but "www.gpu-z.com" which will make network blocking much easier than usual, but it's not really going to stop GPU leaks when it comes to NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards... leakers can take photos and upload them, they just won't be automatically submitted to the GPU-Z database.

GPU-Z 2.48.0 running a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (my personal rig)

In the changelog for GPU-Z 2.48.0, it reads "When an NVIDIA Engineering Sample GPU is installed, GPU-Z will block all network activity (feature request by NVIDIA)". So, NVIDIA has reached out to the GPU-Z developers in preparation of the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs to prevent leaks. Interesting.

The team has added a new "DLSS" section in the Advanced Tab of GPU-Z that locates all of the installed games on your system that support NVIDIA DLSS technology and tells you which version of DLSS they're using. That's a super-awesome little addition to an already daily piece of software for many people, myself included.

GPU-Z 2.48.0 changelog