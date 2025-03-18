All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Purported leaked pic shows what could be a prerelease sample of AMD's reference RX 9070 GPU

We caught a glimpse of what's supposedly a triple-fan reference graphics card from AMD recently, and now a dual-fan model has surfaced.

Purported leaked pic shows what could be a prerelease sample of AMD's reference RX 9070 GPU
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: An image of a purported AMD RX 9070 reference board has surfaced, but we must be very careful about the authenticity and source here. The design features a plain black card with two fans, and if it is genuine, it's possibly a prerelease sample (one that matches a previous leak, too).

Another image of what's purportedly a reference RX 9070 board from AMD has surfaced online, though we should obviously be very careful about accepting the pictured GPU at face value.

Purported reference design of an AMD RX 9070, which if it isn't fake, is likely a prerelease sample (Image Credit: Chiphell)
2

Purported reference design of an AMD RX 9070, which if it isn't fake, is likely a prerelease sample (Image Credit: Chiphell)

VideoCardz noticed the image (via Olrak29 on X), which comes from a forum member over at Chiphell, a Chinese source of plenty of hardware leaks, but far from the most reliable one it must be noted.

The picture shows a pretty plain black graphics card with two fans, and it's presumably a prerelease sample of what would be a 'Made by AMD' version of the RX 9070.

In the end, of course, AMD decided not to produce any such MBA reference boards (an unpopular decision given that these cards are used to hold the line for the MSRP, as it were).

As VideoCardz observes, this does appear to fall in line with a previous leaked image that was claimed to be a triple-fan reference model, again supposedly from AMD - the overall design and curves are quite similar, that's clear enough to see.

What's also worth bearing in mind is that these designs don't match the renders that AMD aired in the run up to the arrival of its RDNA 4 graphics cards. But again, as samples, these won't represent the finished product - if indeed they are samples from AMD at all, and not faked.

Read more: AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker

Photo of the XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card with 8GB GDDR6
Best Deals: XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card with 8GB GDDR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$329.99 USD
- -
Buy
$463.30 CAD
- -
Buy
$329.99 USD
- -
Buy
$329.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2025 at 12:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:chiphell.com, twitter.com, videocardz.com, amd.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles