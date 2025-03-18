Purported leaked pic shows what could be a prerelease sample of AMD's reference RX 9070 GPU

We caught a glimpse of what's supposedly a triple-fan reference graphics card from AMD recently, and now a dual-fan model has surfaced.

TL;DR: An image of a purported AMD RX 9070 reference board has surfaced, but we must be very careful about the authenticity and source here. The design features a plain black card with two fans, and if it is genuine, it's possibly a prerelease sample (one that matches a previous leak, too). An image of a purported AMD RX 9070 reference board has surfaced, but we must be very careful about the authenticity and source here. The design features a plain black card with two fans, and if it is genuine, it's possibly a prerelease sample (one that matches a previous leak, too).

Another image of what's purportedly a reference RX 9070 board from AMD has surfaced online, though we should obviously be very careful about accepting the pictured GPU at face value.

Purported reference design of an AMD RX 9070, which if it isn't fake, is likely a prerelease sample (Image Credit: Chiphell)

VideoCardz noticed the image (via Olrak29 on X), which comes from a forum member over at Chiphell, a Chinese source of plenty of hardware leaks, but far from the most reliable one it must be noted.

The picture shows a pretty plain black graphics card with two fans, and it's presumably a prerelease sample of what would be a 'Made by AMD' version of the RX 9070.

In the end, of course, AMD decided not to produce any such MBA reference boards (an unpopular decision given that these cards are used to hold the line for the MSRP, as it were).

As VideoCardz observes, this does appear to fall in line with a previous leaked image that was claimed to be a triple-fan reference model, again supposedly from AMD - the overall design and curves are quite similar, that's clear enough to see.

What's also worth bearing in mind is that these designs don't match the renders that AMD aired in the run up to the arrival of its RDNA 4 graphics cards. But again, as samples, these won't represent the finished product - if indeed they are samples from AMD at all, and not faked.

