Dell 16 Premium with NVIDIA's new N1X Arm APU with integrated GeForce RTX graphics appears

TL;DR: A Dell 16 Premium laptop shipping manifest reveals NVIDIA's upcoming Arm-based N1X APU with integrated RTX 5070-level graphics, marking a significant advancement in consumer PC performance. The engineering sample suggests a delayed launch in early 2026, potentially showcased at CES or Computex, competing with Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon platforms.

A shipping manifest for a Dell 16 Premium laptop has appeared online, listing NVIDIA's mysterious upcoming Arm-powered N1X APU for consumer PCs and mobile devices. The listing also states that it's an engineering technical sample for "R&D purposes," suggesting it's a laptop powered by the unreleased NVIDIA N1X chip.

Also, the addition of the 'DVT' text, which stands for Design Validation Test, points to this notebook being a fully realized or hardware and feature complete version of a new laptop powered by NVIDIA's new Arm-based APU that is said to include an integrated GPU with up to RTX 5070 levels of performance.

However, as this particular manifest dates back to November 2025, this Dell 16 Premium laptop appears to be last year's model, which has since been superseded by the recently announced return of the Dell XPS brand in 2026. So this provides more evidence that the NVIDIA N1X chip is very real, but also suggests its launch has been delayed.

With an engineering sample and validation model ready to go, the November shipping date suggests this laptop could be part of a possible CES 2026 reveal or announcement, with an early 2026 launch. In fact, there are rumors that the N1X announcement and launch have been delayed to mid-2026. However, that would put it in a competitive (and DRAM-constrained) market alongside several new Intel Panther Lake, AMD Ryzen AI, and Snapdragon X2 machines.

What makes the N1X exciting is that it's an APU with integrated GeForce RTX graphics, something that should deliver impressive gaming performance that leverages RTX technologies like DLSS 4. However, as an Arm-based APU, Windows 11 will require a robust translation layer. Perhaps we'll see our first N1X machine at Computex 2026.