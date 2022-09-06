Seasonic PS Vertex 1200G PSU: up to 1200W, ATX 3.0, PCIe 5.0 GPU ready
Seasonic's new PS Vertex power supplies are ATX 3.0 ready, have a single PCIe 5.0 power connector that's ready to drive up to 600W of power into your GPU.
The world of ATX 3.0 power supplies is about to open up, where we've seen MSI's new MEG Ai1300P being the world's first ATX 3.0 PSU, and now we've got the Seasonic "PS Vertex" series PSUs being teased.
Seasonic's new PS Vertex power supplies will come in 1000W to 1200W variants, with 80+ Gold through to 80+ Platinum series, with the new PSU family from Seasonic being ATX 3.0 ready. We've got a single 16-pin PCIe 5.0-ready power connector, which is capable of driving 600W of power into a next-gen graphics card.
Seasonic has used a fully modular design on its 80+ Platinum series, while there is just partial modular goodness to be had on the 80+ Gold series PS Vertex PSUs. When it comes to pricing, we're looking at between $243 for the Seasonic PS Vertex GX-1000 ATX 3.0 1000W 80+ Gold PSU, $271 for the Seasonic PS Vertex PX-1000 ATX 3.0 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU, and then $281 for the Seasonic PS Vertex GX-1200 ATX 3.0 1200W 80+ Gold PSU, and then at the very top Seasonic's new PS Vertex PX-1200 ATX 3.0 1200W 80+ Platinum PSU for $319.
