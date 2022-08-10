MSI MEG Ai1300P: world's first ATX 3.0 PSU + 600W PCIe 5.0 connector

MSI has officially unveiled its next-gen MEG Ai1300P power supply, the world's first ATX 3.0 compliant PSU with next-gen 600W PCIe 5.0 power connectors ready for next-gen GPUs of the future.

The new MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 PSU is the "ultimate future-proof power supply unit" says MSI, given that it rocks Intel's new ATX 3.0 specification that helps increase reliability, improve power efficiency, and allow next-gen graphics cards to chew down on 600W of power. ATX 3.0 was created in response to the growing needs of graphics cards, where they strive for more performance: and thus, more power.

ATX 3.0 puts "heavy emphasis on power excursions" which is something we've been hearing about for a while now, and something MSI says is there to "make sure high-performance graphics cards can be sustained and your system can remain stable. Thanks to ATX 3.0 there is now an increase in efficiency while idling and a new power connector is added to help achieve all the above. ATX 3.0 added a new PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR connector that features 12+4 pins instead of the traditional 6 or 8. With the new PCIe 5.0 connector, the power supply and cable can supply up to 600 watts of power".

MSI explains that its MEG Ai1300P PCIe 5.0 testing results: "From the chart below you can see that the MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 can safely achieve 2x total power excursion at 200% of the PSU wattage while meeting all the standards of Intel Testing Requirements at 120%, 160%, and 180% as well. The voltage of MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 can be controlled within the allowable voltage range when the current changes rapidly and violently to maintain the system stability and avoid system abnormalities".

The new MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 PSU has a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) PCIe power connector, ready to handle 600W over a single cable. MSI is using higher-quality copper alloy terminals for better safety, in order to handle the higher currents needed by high-end GPUs and CPUs of the future.

You can see in the above shot, the beautiful copper alloy terminals that MSI is using.

MSI finishes it up by saying that "future high-performing graphics cards slowly approaching us, it's all the more important for users to be prepared if they're expecting to upgrade their systems. The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is the perfect power supply unit for users who look to upgrade to high-performing components due to its full compliance with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0" and I'm waiting with oodles of anticipation.