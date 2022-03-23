Intel intros ATX 3.0, ATX12VO 2.0 standards, for next-gen 600W GPUs

We've been hearing more and more about the next-gen PCIe 5.0-based power connectors and PCIe 5.0-ready PSUs, but now Intel has just made the largest change to industry power supply specifications since 2003 with the introduction of the ATX 3.0 specifications.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ATX 3.0 specifications will drive the future and unlock the full power, and full potential of next-gne hardware and components built around connectivity like PCIe 5.0. Intel has also updated its ATX12VO spec to help the PC industry with an "updated blueprint" for designing PSUs and motherboards that reduce power draw at idle, and more.

Stephen Eastman, Intel platform power specialist explained: "Power supplies based on ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 will ensure anyone looking to get the most stable and cost optimized performance possible with highest power efficiency out of their desktop PCs will be able to do so - both now and in the future".