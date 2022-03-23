Intel intros ATX 3.0, ATX12VO 2.0 standards, for next-gen 600W GPUs
Intel publishes the biggest update to industry PSU specs since 2003, with ATX 3.0 ready for next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPUs and 600W power.
We've been hearing more and more about the next-gen PCIe 5.0-based power connectors and PCIe 5.0-ready PSUs, but now Intel has just made the largest change to industry power supply specifications since 2003 with the introduction of the ATX 3.0 specifications.
The new ATX 3.0 specifications will drive the future and unlock the full power, and full potential of next-gne hardware and components built around connectivity like PCIe 5.0. Intel has also updated its ATX12VO spec to help the PC industry with an "updated blueprint" for designing PSUs and motherboards that reduce power draw at idle, and more.
Stephen Eastman, Intel platform power specialist explained: "Power supplies based on ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 will ensure anyone looking to get the most stable and cost optimized performance possible with highest power efficiency out of their desktop PCs will be able to do so - both now and in the future".
- A new 12VHPWR connector will power most, if not all, future PCIe 5.0 desktop Add-in cards (e.g., graphics cards). This new connector provides up to 600 watts directly to any PCIe 5.0 Add-in/graphics card. It also includes sideband signals that will allow the power supply to communicate the power limit it can provide to any PCIe 5.0 graphic card.
- New guidelines reflect the PCIe CEM Gen 5 power excursion limit for PCIe 5.0 add-in cards that was published in November 2021. Updated specifications include new DC output voltage regulation that will be necessary for managing new power excursion requirements.
- ATX12VO 2.0 also adds the I_PSU% feature to desktop platforms - delivering an Intel-driven innovation previously available on mobile and server platforms. This feature provides benefits to small form-factor (SFF) systems that can't employ larger power supplies. It also provides cost efficiencies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they are better able to right-size PSU selection to meet system requirements.
- Why It Matters: With ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 specs, compliant PSUs coming to market will be essential for desktop users that want to get the best possible performance from their next-gen PCIe 5.0 desktop graphics cards. These next-gen cards are going to be bigger and more powerful than before. Users will be able to maximize their system performance by having the proper power supplies in place.
