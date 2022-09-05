Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under $600 on sale in China

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X memory is on sale in China for under $600, is already mining Ethereum with 97.48MH/s hashrate.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under $600 on sale in China
Published Sep 5, 2022 8:56 PM CDT
3 minutes & 0 seconds read time

It seems that leading into NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture being unleashed, we're hearing all sorts of rumors on the new RTX 40 series GPUs... but now we're seeing the GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X hitting shelves in China.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under 0 on sale in China 03 | TweakTown.com

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X OC (never released)

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 20GB VENTUS 3X OC graphics card is now making the rounds on social media, which is different from the one that hit Russian markets a year ago now in August 2021 in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X memory. To be clear: the RTX 3080 ships with 10GB of GDDR6X memory and the RTX 3080 Ti ships with 12GB of GDDR6X memory... so these new VRAM configurations are cool to see.

GPU mining is winding down for Ethereum, so crypto market farms are now switching to mining alternative cryptocurrencies or selling their hardware. Some of them are selling up, and this is how we're discovering that alternate and unreleased graphics cards were being used to mine cryptocurrency. The unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X memory is one of them.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under $600 on sale in China 04 | TweakTown.com

You can see here it's the "VENTUS 3X 20G OC" from MSI

You can see here in the photo that we have the "GA102-250-KD" GPU with MSI's custom "VENTUS 3X 20G OC" right there on the back of the card. This could be an elaborate fake, but it would be quite the effort to go to for well... I don't know what you'd gain. But NVIDIA selling custom models of its GeForce RTX 3080 to miners en masse, and we're only finding out about it on the months-away eve of next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs... gee.

This means that NVIDIA has been making:

  • GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB GDDR6X
  • GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB GDDR6X
  • GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB GDDR6X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under $600 on sale in China 05 | TweakTown.com

Yep, display connectivity... not just a mining GPU

It's not just a crypto mining GPU either... it has full display connectivity with 1 x HDMI 2.1 port and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors like usual. This means it would slot right into a PC and have displays connected to it, versus a mining-only GPU without display connectors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB memory: under $600 on sale in China 06 | TweakTown.com

The RTX 3080 with 20GB GDDR6X with 97.48MH/s with ETHASH

"honxxing2020" has the card in hand, saying that you can find MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 20GB VENTUS 3X OC graphics card for around 3XXX RMB (which works out to between $432 and $600 or so). VideoCardz also notes that they come with a warranty sticker and are brand new... so you might be lucky with these cards. As VC also points out, it would be an interesting collector's item... that's for sure.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR 10GB GDRR6X (RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio 10G LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£829.62
£829.62£827.80£814.06
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2022 at 9:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.