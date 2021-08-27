All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB GDDR6X memory discovered in Russia

In Russia, 10GB of GDDR6X memory is really 20GB of GDDR6X memory -- at least on an AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB GDDR6X.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 7:07 PM CDT
There were a bunch of rumors of the high-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards would pack 20GB of GDDR6X, but eventually shipping with 12GB of GDDR6X -- leaving a big gap for the RTX 3090 and its 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

I doubt we'll see them in the wild and if we do, it'll probably turn up more like the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER that we've recently seen rumors on.

However, Alex over in Russia sent VideoCardz four photos of an AORUS EXTREME GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 20GB of GDDR6X memory on it.

But we're looking at just the packaging and the graphics card in question itself, but we don't have any physical proof of the 20GB of GDDR6X memory. That is what I want to see for proof and some benchmarks. GIGABYTE might have made a mistake here, as it seems they're doing a lot of those things lately.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

