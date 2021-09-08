NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X appears, has up to 98MH/s of mining power -- not an LHR gimped graphics card.

We've seen it before, and now we're seeing it again: NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with a much bigger 20GB of GDDR6X memory on-board.

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS 20GB graphics card is exactly what you think it is: a custom RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X memory and has been spotted in Russia (again). The RTX 3080 Ti 20GB in question only works with crypto mining and not gaming... without any Game Ready drivers, this is a gaming-gimped graphics card.

It's not an LHR (Lite Hash Rate) card which means it's not crypto mining gimped, while we now know there are multiple GIGABYTE models (3 at least) with 20GB of GDDR6X memory. There's the GAMING OC, which is the card we have teased here, the AORUS Xtreme, and AORUS Master -- all in the custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti goodness with 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

Proof that this is indeed the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS with 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS when running on the Gminer or NBminer crypto algorithm can rip through Ethereum mining with up to 98MH/s of hash power... not too damn bad at all and right behind the RTX 3090 which can hit 100-110MH/s without a problem.

The card itself costs a hug $3070 in Russia, which means it'll take over 400 days to break even with the price of ETH today.