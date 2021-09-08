All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X appears, has up to 98MH/s of mining power -- not an LHR gimped graphics card.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 7:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've seen it before, and now we're seeing it again: NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with a much bigger 20GB of GDDR6X memory on-board.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS 20GB graphics card is exactly what you think it is: a custom RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X memory and has been spotted in Russia (again). The RTX 3080 Ti 20GB in question only works with crypto mining and not gaming... without any Game Ready drivers, this is a gaming-gimped graphics card.

It's not an LHR (Lite Hash Rate) card which means it's not crypto mining gimped, while we now know there are multiple GIGABYTE models (3 at least) with 20GB of GDDR6X memory. There's the GAMING OC, which is the card we have teased here, the AORUS Xtreme, and AORUS Master -- all in the custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti goodness with 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power 01 | TweakTown.com

Proof that this is indeed the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS with 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB is real, 100MH/s mining power 06 | TweakTown.com

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS when running on the Gminer or NBminer crypto algorithm can rip through Ethereum mining with up to 98MH/s of hash power... not too damn bad at all and right behind the RTX 3090 which can hit 100-110MH/s without a problem.

The card itself costs a hug $3070 in Russia, which means it'll take over 400 days to break even with the price of ETH today.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.