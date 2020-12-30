All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE also confirms GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB cards are coming

GIGABYTE will have AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, Vision, Gaming, Eagle, and Turbo models of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 10:26 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Dec 30 2020 10:40 PM CST
NVIDIA is cooking up its fresh new Big Navi competitor with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti waiting in the wings to deploy in 2021, with ASUS kinda unveiling its custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- and now GIGABYTE just did with new entries at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory office.

GIGABYTE is preparing an onslaught of custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards with 20GB of RAM, with custom cards in the following families of cards: AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, Vision, Gaming, Eagle, and Turbo. GIGABYTE seems to be releasing cards in the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with all of its lineup, just like it did with the RTX 3080 and its 10GB of VRAM.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will do things right with 20GB of VRAM, up from the 10GB of VRAM given on the RTX 3080. AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series cards all have 16GB of VRAM, including the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT.

We should expect more information on the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of VRAM very soon, as well as the new GeForce RTX 3060 -- a new non-Ti model with 12GB of VRAM. These new cards are only listed as the Gaming, Eagle, and Vision series cards so far.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

