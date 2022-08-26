Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Giant robot arm on space station has captured stunning views

The huge robotic arm connected to the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station has captured stunning views of Earth and more as it inspects the station.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 26, 2022 6:05 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Aug 26 2022 6:10 AM CDT
1 minute & 10 seconds to read

China Central Television (CCTV) has shared footage from its ever-growing Tiangong space station, captured using a camera on one of its robotic arms.

The first module launched to make up the Tiangong space station was the Tianhe core module, which entered orbit on April 29th, 2021, and was followed by the Wentian module, which joined Tianhe on July 24th, 2022. Both modules came equipped with their own robotic arm, with Tiangong carrying an arm 33 feet (10 meters) long and Wentian bringing an arm measuring 19.6 feet (6 meters).

The larger of the two arms has a camera, which the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has recently used to inspect the exterior of the space station and "ensure it is ready to move the Wentian lab module from its current docking bay to its permanent dock." In the footage captured by the robot, you can see Earth's ocean and clouds as the station orbits 236 miles (380 kilometers) above the surface.

Also visible is the Shenzhou 14 spacecraft that shuttled the current crew members to the station and other external features such as control moment gyroscopes (CMGs) that control the station's orientation while in orbit. Once the Wentian module has been properly conjoined with the Tianhe module, the third and final module, Mengtian, will launch to complete the space station. It is scheduled to launch in October 2022, and the finalized space station is expected to operate for at least ten years.

Read more: Space station's new robotic arm tested, showing off amazing views

Giant robot arm on space station has captured stunning views 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

OWI Inc Robotic Arm Edge | No Soldering Required | Extensive ROM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.99
$36.99$36.99$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2022 at 6:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.