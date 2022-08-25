Destiny 2 is getting an incredibly important new feature in 2023

Destiny 2 is getting one of the most important in-game features that will help new and old players connect, communicate, and play activities together.

Connection and communication are vital for any live game's success. Now Destiny 2 is getting a feature that will help solidify both of these critical components.

Destiny 2 is getting a built-in LFG (looking for group) feature that will let players quickly find other users to tackle activities in the game. From campaign missions to strikes and complex raids, gamers will be able to make custom listings on the LFG board where other people can join. There's even tags like "just chilling" and "experienced Guardians" to give users an idea of what to expect from the session.

"It can be really challenging to get through the hard content solo, and making it easier to find people to play with is going to make it so much easier for people to get into Destiny," Bungie said. "It will make the game so much more social, and I really think it's going to make Destiny players feel like they're on one team."

Bungie also says players can delineate between seasoned veterans and newbies with a new Commendation system. At the end of every play session, gamers will be able to leave multiple dimensions of feedback on a player.

Think of it as a performance survey based on how you acted, what you did, and your general play style. If you're a good leader, the hope is that players will commend you for being such. Other players will be able to see your commendation rankings in a profile in the new LFG system.

"This will give people the opportunity to be recognized for helping people, but also providing a way to find more people to play with on a regular basis."

"Social games like Destiny give you the opportunity to connect with other people and do things together and get to know each other. With a system like LFG, you're making it so that more people can get that experience started than ever before."

The LFG system will be introduced with Destiny 2 Lightfall in February 2023.