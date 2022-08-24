Microsoft on Activision buyout: Phil Spencer 'feels good' about deal

Xbox gaming boss Phil Spencer comments about the current chances of Microsoft's huge $68.7 billion buyout of Activision-Blizzard being approved by worldwide regulators.

Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for nearly $70 billion and become the world's largest video games company on the planet. This union of billion-dollar services with billion-dollar game franchises (Call of Duty, Overwatch) is a big, big deal that could transform the industry and help usher in a new wave of cross-platform, service-based gaming.

Naturally this mega-deal has drawn scrutiny of worldwide regulators. Due to the sheer size of the deal, global governments are looking closely at both companies (as well as competitors like Sony) to determine possible monopolistic or anti-competitive practices. The FTC in America, CADE in Brazil, and other bodies are gathering information on Microsoft and Activision.

Apparently Xbox and Microsoft feel good about the deal. And why not? Both Microsoft's and Activision-Blizzard's shareholders nearly-unanimously approved the buyout. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer gave quick comments on the deal's progress:

"I feel good about the progress that we've been making, but I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren't as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about 'what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?"

Read Also: Sony to Brazilian regulators: 'No rival can overtake Call of Duty'

Microsoft has recently complied with a Second Request procedure that gives the FTC required and requested documents.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition (GAC) also delivered an official NO OBJECTION ruling to the buyout, becoming the first government to officially let the deal go through.