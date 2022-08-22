Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Dismembered foot found floating in Yellowstone 'Abyss' hot spring

An investigation into the appearance of a lone foot and shoe at the Yellowstone National Park suggests an individual fell to their death in the Abyss Pool.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 22, 2022 8:07 AM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds to read

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, an employee found a foot inside a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool at Yellowstone National Park.

Dismembered foot found floating in Yellowstone 'Abyss' hot spring 01 | TweakTown.com

The Abyss Pool is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern region of the park, and law enforcement officers have opened an investigation into its origin. Currently, it's believed that an incident involving an individual to whom the foot belonged occurred on July 31st, 2022, and that no foul play was involved. No photos have surfaced of the incident, and no other details have yet been shared by park officials, but they are reminding park visitors to stay on designated paths and "exercise extreme caution around thermal features."

The West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot were temporarily closed following the discovery but have since reopened. According to the National Park Service (NPS), "the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface." The Abyss Pool is over 50 feet (15.24 meters) deep, making it one of the park's deepest hot springs, with a temperature of about 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius).

The park has resulted in a handful of injuries and fatalities throughout recent years, with a man in his early 20s slipping and falling into a hot spring at the Norris Geyser Basin in June 2016 after moving off the designated boardwalk and unfortunately passed away. Another death occurred in August 2000 after an individual fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. Individuals also suffered significant thermal burns from different sites across the park in September 2021 and October 2021.

You can read more from the park's news releases about the incidents here.

Buy at Amazon

Yellowstone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/22/2022 at 7:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, nps.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.