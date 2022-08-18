NVIDIA GeForce NOW update: 1440p 120FPS in the browser, on your PC

NVIDIA's latest GeForce NOW update allows 'RTX 3080' members to play up to 1440p and 120FPS through the browser, with no app install required.

NVIDIA has pushed out a big new update for GeForce NOW, which drives up the support for higher resolutions and frame rates inside of your Chrome browser on the PC.

The company is really pushing for gamers to be more addicted than ever before, where NVIDIA says game streaming through GeForce NOW is the "easiest way to spice up a boring study session". NVIDIA's new update for GeForce NOW can stream all of the best PC games across virtually all devices... including low-powered PCs with games running inside of the Chrome or Edge web browser.

NVIDIA says that its top-tier "RTX 3080" members can "level up their browser gameplay" to a huge 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440) and 120FPS. You don't need an app installed at all, since you just need to open up a Chrome or Edge browser on your PC and go to play.geforcenow.com to select the new resolution and refresh rates in the GeForce NOW "Settings" menu. No downloads, no hassles, just gaming.

NVIDIA has 1300+ games in its ever-growing library of games in GeForce NOW, with the company adding 6 new games, and explaining: "Have some downtime during lab work? Sneak in a round of Apex Legends. Need a break from a boring textbook? Take a trip to Tevyat in Genshin Impact. Stay connected with friends for multiplayer - like in Path of Exile's latest expansion, "Lake of Kalandra" - so even if making your next moves at different schools, the squad can stick together to get into the gaming action".

The 6 new games coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW include: