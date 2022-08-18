Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent

NVIDIA GeForce NOW update: 1440p 120FPS in the browser, on your PC

NVIDIA's latest GeForce NOW update allows 'RTX 3080' members to play up to 1440p and 120FPS through the browser, with no app install required.

@anthony256
Published Aug 18, 2022 11:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has pushed out a big new update for GeForce NOW, which drives up the support for higher resolutions and frame rates inside of your Chrome browser on the PC.

The company is really pushing for gamers to be more addicted than ever before, where NVIDIA says game streaming through GeForce NOW is the "easiest way to spice up a boring study session". NVIDIA's new update for GeForce NOW can stream all of the best PC games across virtually all devices... including low-powered PCs with games running inside of the Chrome or Edge web browser.

NVIDIA says that its top-tier "RTX 3080" members can "level up their browser gameplay" to a huge 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440) and 120FPS. You don't need an app installed at all, since you just need to open up a Chrome or Edge browser on your PC and go to play.geforcenow.com to select the new resolution and refresh rates in the GeForce NOW "Settings" menu. No downloads, no hassles, just gaming.

NVIDIA has 1300+ games in its ever-growing library of games in GeForce NOW, with the company adding 6 new games, and explaining: "Have some downtime during lab work? Sneak in a round of Apex Legends. Need a break from a boring textbook? Take a trip to Tevyat in Genshin Impact. Stay connected with friends for multiplayer - like in Path of Exile's latest expansion, "Lake of Kalandra" - so even if making your next moves at different schools, the squad can stick together to get into the gaming action".

The 6 new games coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW include:

  • Thymesia (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)
  • Century: Age of Ashes (Steam)
  • Clanfolk (Steam)
  • Coromon (Steam)
  • HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam)
  • Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)
NVIDIA GeForce NOW update: 1440p 120FPS in the browser, on your PC 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR (RTX 3080 Ventus 3X Plus 10G OC LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$779.99
$779.99$767.67$799.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2022 at 9:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.