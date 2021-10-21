GeForce NOW new RTX 3080 streaming tier: cloud gaming at 1440p 120FPS

NVIDIA's new RTX 3080 membership tier for GeForce NOW streams games at up to 1440p resolution, 120FPS on the PC over the cloud.

NVIDIA has just introduced a new GeForce NOW cloud gaming membership tier, which joins the Free and Priority memberships as the new RTX 3080 membership.

The new RTX 3080 membership unlocks up to 1440p resolution and 120FPS refresh rate on the PC and Mac, and even up to 4K HDR at 60FPS through the SHIELD TV. You will of course need a 120Hz-capable display to enjoy the 120FPS fed to you over the cloud, but if you've got it... NVIDIA can now give it to you: up to 1440p 120FPS on GeForce NOW.

NVIDIA is using GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards to power the new streaming service, with each GeForce NOW SuperPOD packing over 1000 x GPUs that have 39 petaflops of performance. For those who sign up for the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership, each of the RTX 3080 cloud gaming PCs are powered by an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPU, 28GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Hell, even mobile users will be able to enjoy the upgrade to 120FPS on particular Android devices, once again if they have a 120Hz-capable display.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained the new RTX 3080 membership for GeForce NOW: "Gaming is enjoying a multi-decade expansion as technology continues to make new game experiences possible. There are more genres than ever. The lines between gaming, sport, art and social are increasingly blurred in video games".

"While we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have dedicated the past decade to refining and expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming to bring the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer. I am thrilled to announce our second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD - it's a giant leap forward".