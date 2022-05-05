NVIDIA GeForce NOW upgraded: 4K streaming on PC + Mac, 120FPS mobile

NVIDIA upgrades GeForce NOW with 4K streaming on the PC + Mac, as well as 120FPS for mobile users... on top of the Star Wars love.

NVIDIA is celebrating in a big way today with some rather big upgrades for GeForce NOW in May, with 27 new games hitting the game streaming service, 4K streaming on the PC and Mac, and more.

If you are gaming away on the RTX 3080 membership of GeForce NOW, then you're going to enjoy up to 4K 60FPS gaming from the PC or Mac with native GFN apps. Not just that, but NVIDIA DLSS helps out with 4K streaming performance since it'll tap the dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA says that its RTX 3080 members can "enjoy the benefits of ultra-low latency that rivals native console gaming. They can also enable customized in-game graphics settings like RTX ON, taking games to a cinematic level, and experience the maximized eight-hour play sessions".

But what about mobile? GeForce NOW is ramping things up with support for more 120Hz-capable devices, meaning you can stream games at up to 120FPS on RTX 3080 memberships. These devices include some of Samsung's flagship smartphones: the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 -- joining the 120Hz party is the OnePlus 9 Pro.

NVIDIA has announced the following games, now streaming on GeForce NOW:

Bakery Simulator (New release on Steam)

Oaken (New release on Steam)

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (New release on Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (New release on Steam and Epic Games

Store)

Trek to Yomi (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (New release on Steam, May 6)

Frozenheim (Steam)

Star Wars Day was here once again, with May 4th now here and gone... but NVIDIA celebrating it in a big way.