Hogwarts Legacy delayed into 2023 and Switch release undetermined

Hogwarts Legacy will no longer release in 2022, and has instead been pushed back to February 10, 2023 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The upcoming Switch version has been delayed indefinitely and developer Avalanche says a date will be revealed shortly.

"The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience," developer Portkey Games succinctly said on Twitter.

The delay is predictable given the current state of the games industry (and the worldwide economy as a whole). Major games have been delayed throughout 2022 after kicking off significant hype with reveals, gameplay showcases, and feature promises.

Hogwarts Legacy was one such game. It's one of the best-looking third-party PlayStation 5 games showcased yet and is invariably a Harry Potter fan's dream game with an all-original story set in the 1800s during the height of the modernized wizarding world, complete with spellcrafting, potion making, dazzling visuals that explore regions not shown in books or films, and wizard-on-wizard combat.

Oh, and it wont' feature microtransactions.