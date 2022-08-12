Hogwarts Legacy delayed into 2023 and Switch release undetermined
The new Harry Potter RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed and will no longer release in 2022, instead opting for an early 2023 launch on PS5, Xbox SX.
Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter RPG, is the latest game to get delayed.
Hogwarts Legacy will no longer release in 2022, and has instead been pushed back to February 10, 2023 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The upcoming Switch version has been delayed indefinitely and developer Avalanche says a date will be revealed shortly.
"The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience," developer Portkey Games succinctly said on Twitter.
The delay is predictable given the current state of the games industry (and the worldwide economy as a whole). Major games have been delayed throughout 2022 after kicking off significant hype with reveals, gameplay showcases, and feature promises.
Hogwarts Legacy was one such game. It's one of the best-looking third-party PlayStation 5 games showcased yet and is invariably a Harry Potter fan's dream game with an all-original story set in the 1800s during the height of the modernized wizarding world, complete with spellcrafting, potion making, dazzling visuals that explore regions not shown in books or films, and wizard-on-wizard combat.
Oh, and it wont' feature microtransactions.
Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic that puts players at the centre of their own adventure. Joining as a brand new fifth year student with a unique ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic, players will live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.
Throughout their adventure, they will grow their character's abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Along the way, they will meet new friends who can accompany them, interact with school professors, and confront dangers that could jeopardize the future of wizardkind.