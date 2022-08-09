All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA drops stunning photo of nebulas 200,000 light-years from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snapped a phenomenal photograph of two nebulas located several light years away from Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 9, 2022 1:34 AM CDT
Despite its age, the Hubble Space Telescope can still pull off some incredible photography, and a reminder of that is the Hubble Classic image of NGC 248.

NASA has taken to its social media to shine a light on the above Hubble Classic and explained that the image includes two nebulas that were originally discovered in 1834 by astronomer Sir John Herschel. The two nebulas are located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, which is a dwarf galaxy that's a satellite galaxy to our Milky Way galaxy. Notably, NGC 248 is located about 200,000 light-years away from Earth within the constellation Taurus, which measures in at approximately 60 light-years long and 20 light-years wide.

According to NASA's website, NGC 248 is a star-forming nebula, and the above picture was snapped of the nebulas as part of research being conducted on the dust contents of the Small Magellanic Cloud. Researchers studied the dust contents of the Small Magellanic Cloud to learn more about the relationship between dust contents and the amount of heavy elements residing in galaxies. Notably, the Small Magellanic Cloud has between a fifth and a tenth the number of heavy elements as our Milky Way galaxy.

NEWS SOURCE:hubblesite.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

