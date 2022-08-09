All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US government to send robot dogs to a space port

A Department of Defense statement has revealed the US military will send dog-like robots to the Cape Canaveral space station.

Published Aug 9, 2022 1:05 AM CDT
Robot-like dogs are being sent to a US space station that are a part of the Department of Defense's (DOD) push to save man-hours.

According to a statement from the DOD, the newest members of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will be Ghost Robotics Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGV), as seen in the above photo, where two units are posing in front of an American flag. The Q-UGVs are designed to perform repetitive tasks that will free up human hours, along with patrolling certain areas as they are equipped with various high-tech optical and audio sensors - essentially making them the "eyes and ears" of the Space Force base.

Notably, the dog-like robots are able to be operated autonomously and manually. Additionally, Q-UGVs can be given voice commands and are capable of being communication nodes that expand the distance of a network. Furthermore, according to Space.com, Q-UGVs are weather- and water-proof - they can even travel underwater, according to Space.com. Officials believe the deployment of Q-UGVs will be for "damage assessments and patrol to save significant man hours."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, dvidshub.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

