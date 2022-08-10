All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
3500 x AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chips unboxed, ready for new gaming handheld

AOKZEO receives 3500+ of AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U and does one of the biggest unboxings in history for new gaming handhelds.

Published Aug 10, 2022 9:45 PM CDT
AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U processors have been sent to AOKZEO, to be baked into their upcoming A1 handheld gaming console.

AOKZEO founder Chengzhi Zong has got hands-on with the first batch of CPUs from AMD, with 22 boxes in total and inside of each of the box is 5 trays with 32 x Ryzen 7 6800U processors for a grand total of 3520 processors. Remember, this is the first delivery... there will be many more to AOKZOE.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U is a new mobile CPU that's designed for these exact devices: but still rocks a Zen 3+ powered CPU architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads. On the graphics side of things, we have an RDNA 2-based GPU with 12 Compute Units, which is a big upgrade over the Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series chips that use Vega GPUs.

AOKZOE will be using the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors inside of their upcoming A1 handheld console, which is expected to see the first orders filled by the end of September.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

