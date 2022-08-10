3500 x AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chips unboxed, ready for new gaming handheld

AOKZEO receives 3500+ of AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U and does one of the biggest unboxings in history for new gaming handhelds.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U processors have been sent to AOKZEO, to be baked into their upcoming A1 handheld gaming console.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AOKZEO founder Chengzhi Zong has got hands-on with the first batch of CPUs from AMD, with 22 boxes in total and inside of each of the box is 5 trays with 32 x Ryzen 7 6800U processors for a grand total of 3520 processors. Remember, this is the first delivery... there will be many more to AOKZOE.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 6800U is a new mobile CPU that's designed for these exact devices: but still rocks a Zen 3+ powered CPU architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads. On the graphics side of things, we have an RDNA 2-based GPU with 12 Compute Units, which is a big upgrade over the Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series chips that use Vega GPUs.

AOKZOE will be using the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors inside of their upcoming A1 handheld console, which is expected to see the first orders filled by the end of September.