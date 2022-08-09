All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 latest: 320W power, previously rumored at 420W

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4080 power down to 320W with new rumor, down 100W from previous rumor of 420W.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 9:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is rumored to use up to 320W of power, which is down considerably from the previously rumored 420W of power.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 latest: 320W power, previously rumored at 420W 516 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news on NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4080 is from leaker "kopite7kimi" who tweeted: "We can expect RTX 4080 with 320W and RTX 4070 with 285W". The previous rumor for the RTX 4080 is that it would use 420W, so the drop to 320W is a lofty 100W... and that's a great thing.

NVIDIA has an additional 100W of power it can use for some monster overclocking on custom GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, something kopite7kimi addressed in a follow-up tweet, by saying: "Not much. The original power consumption limit is too loose which means great overclocking potential".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU power consumption:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: around 450W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080: around 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: around 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: around 250W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: around 220W
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 latest: 320W power, previously rumored at 420W 527 | TweakTown.com

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs +new power)

  • GPU: AD103-300-A1
  • GPU clocks: Unknown
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 21Gbps (previous rumor @ 18Gbps)
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 320W or so (down from 420W)

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs +new power)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 280W or so (down from 300W)
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1453.87
$1453.82$1499.99$1879.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2022 at 10:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.