EA says Skate went free-to-play to better cater to Gen Z, Gen Alpha

EA explains why Skate went free-to-play...and the short answer is social interactions.

The main reason why most games go free-to-play is to maximize reach and microtransaction spending. This is certainly one of EA's big motivations with Skate, which is indeed F2P and will also have microtransactions. EA makes billions every year from live services and Skate will feed into this stream.

Aside from the game's business tactics, EA management gives more color, saying that Skate's new F2P release will appeal and cater to a very specific age group: Gen Z and Gen Alpha, both of which are very much connected to live games.

"One of the most important growth potential that we have as a company is how we show up for Gen Z and Gen Alpha players, how they socially connect, how they consume content. There's been a significant focus from the team on this," EA Chief Operating Officer Laura Miele said during the Q1 earnings call.

"Back in the day, skate was a bit even ahead of its time. A lot of the core motivation around our skate experience was around creative self-expression and in social connection and competition. And we are bringing that to life in the biggest way we possibly can."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson also had prepared remarks about these age demographics