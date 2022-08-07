All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA slashes $1000 from its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW: $2149 to $1149

EVGA's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card drops down to $1149, with a gigantic $1000 discount down... from $2149.

@anthony256
Published Aug 7, 2022 10:01 PM CDT
EVGA has just slashed a huge $1000 from its enthusiast-ready GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card, which cost $2149 just a week ago... and now it's down to $1149.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The custom EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card was introduced at $2149, with it being the cheapest of the three SKUs that EVGA has in its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti arsenal. As it stands, EVGA is selling its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics cards for between $1150 and $1400.

EVGA is discounting $1000 from its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA graphics card as well, down from $2199 to $1199 while the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 BLACK is $600 discounted, down from $1999 to $1399. EVGA is still selling its higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HYDRO Copper and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid graphics cards for $1500 and $2000, respectively.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, evga.com, twitter.com

