All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New synthetic embryos grown without sperm, eggs, or a womb

Researchers have grown synthetic embryos without sperm or egg cells, instead using mice stem cells cultured in a petri dish.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 4, 2022 8:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the synthetic embryos titled "Post-Gastrulation Synthetic Embryos Generated Ex Utero from Mouse Naïve ESCs" has been published in the journal Cell.

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science have grown synthetic mice embryos with only stem cells cultured in a petri dish. The process did not involve any sperm or eggs, the combination of which leads to the formation and growth of an embryo in nature. Allowing the stem cells to grow into an embryo and the organs that develop as the embryo grows paves the way toward using stem cells to grow tissues and organs using this model in the future.

"The embryo is the best organ-making machine and the best 3D bioprinter - we tried to emulate what it does," said Professor Jacob Hanna of Weizmann's Molecular Genetics Department, who headed the research team.

Scientists have already managed previously to regress mature cells to an earlier stage of "stemness," however, turning these new stem cells into particular, specialized cells has proved difficult. The researchers paired the naïve stem cells, those with the potential to become the most different kinds of cells, with a device they developed over seven years to grow natural mouse embryos outside of a womb. Three different groups of cells were used, and overall, 50 of 10,000, or 0.5 percent, developed successfully into embryos with a 95% similarity to natural mouse embryos.

"Our next challenge is to understand how stem cells know what to do - how they self-assemble into organs and find their way to their assigned spots inside an embryo. And because our system, unlike a womb, is transparent, it may prove useful for modeling birth and implantation defects of human embryos," continued Hanna.

You can read more from the study here.

New synthetic embryos grown without sperm, eggs, or a womb 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Evolution

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$3.99$3.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 8:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, doi.org, wis-wander.weizmann.ac.il

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.