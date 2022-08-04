All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blizzard mobile revenues up 462% after Diablo Immortal's release

Blizzard's mobile segment revenues have skyrocketed by more than 460% year-over-year thanks to Diablo Immortal's release in June.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 4, 2022 2:18 PM CDT
Blizzard Entertainment's mobile segment earnings are up 462% year-over-year thanks to Diablo Immortal's release in June.

Activision-Blizzard just posted up its Q2 2022 earnings, and while overall revenues and metrics are down, game segments like Blizzard are showing growth in key platforms. Blizzard's mobile revenues hit $90 million in Q2'22, up 462% over the $16 million earned in Q1'22.

In terms of raw earnings, mobile only generated $28 million in revenues for Blizzard during the period. However the company recognized $62 million in deferred revenues to boost total earnings to $90 million. These revenues likely reflect the release of Diablo Immortal.

Every quarter, major publishers like Activision, EA, and Ubisoft defer a portion of revenues to be recognized later down the line, primarily when a project releases or matures--in this case, Diablo Immortal's release in June triggered the $62 million deferral to be recognized as revenues.

Despite its controversial microtransactions, Diablo Immortal has proven to be immensely successful. Analyst firm SensorTower estimates Diablo Immortal has made over $100 million on mobiles so far. Blizzard's new ARPG actually made $100 million faster than Fortnite did on mobile devices.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

