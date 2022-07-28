All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo Immortal made $100 million faster than Fortnite on mobile

Diablo Immortal has made $100 million on mobiles faster than Fortnite did, setting a new bar for Blizzard's mobile games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 5:32 PM CDT
Welcome to hell: Diablo Immortal has redefined Blizzard's mobile business by making $100 million in revenues faster than Fortnite did.

Diablo Immortal made $100 million faster than Fortnite on mobile 1 | TweakTown.com

Despite a somewhat weak launch, Diablo Immortal has proven to be a staggering success on iOS and Android. Despite controversy over microtransactions, Diablo Immortal has raked in over $100 million in 8 weeks on the global market across iOS and Android.

Data from SensorTower shows Diablo Immortal actually hit this threshold a whole month before Fortnite did on mobiles; it took Diablo Immortal 8 weeks to hit $100 million, and Fortnite hit the threshold after 12 weeks. Gamers from the United States is spending the most on the game, followed closely by South Korea.

The analyst firm says that Diablo Immortal is currently #13 best mobile game in revenues. These rankings and values do not include third-party Android storefronts in China or other worldwide regions, so the earnings may be even higher.

"On July 25, 2022, Diablo Immortal was published in China by NetEase, and the country has quickly proven to be a strong market for the game. During its first two days of release, Diablo Immortal ranked as the No. 1 most downloaded app across all categories on the Apple App Store in the country. On launch day, it ranked as the No. 3 top grossing game on the marketplace, while on July 26 it ranked No. 2, above PUBG Mobile from Tencent-localized as Game For Peace in China-and below Honor of Kings, also from Tencent, at No. 1," SensorTower wrote on its blog.

NEWS SOURCE:sensortower.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

