GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800
Netac's brand new Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) RAM and Shadow II DDR5-4800 (8GB x 2) RAM up for grabs to two lucky winners!
@camwilmot
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 1:26 AM CDT
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away two of its awesome new DDR5 dual-channel memory kits.
One winner will take home Netac's Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) RAM and the other Netac's Shadow II DDR5-4800 (8GB x 2) RAM.
How to Win
- Step 1 - Like our Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 2 - Follow Netac on Instagram.
- Step 3 - Subscribe to our newsletter. Ensure you double opt in and confirm your subscription. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 4 - Subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 5 - Like this post at Facebook. You can share it if you wish, but we are NOT asking you to share it.
- Step 6 - Make a comment on the same post at Facebook. Only tag your friends if you deem it totally necessary - tagging friends is NOT a requirement.
- Step 7 - Sit back and hope you are a winner - good luck! Do note, all the above items will be confirmed to make sure you followed the requests, if you get selected as the winner.
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from August 1, 2022 until August 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Please Note: This is sponsored content and its contents may or may not represent the thoughts or opinions of TweakTown or its editors.
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Elon Musk asks Tesla owners to try the voice command 'open butthole'
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Sony to Brazilian regulators: 'No rival can overtake Call of Duty'