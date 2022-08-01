All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800

Netac's brand new Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) RAM and Shadow II DDR5-4800 (8GB x 2) RAM up for grabs to two lucky winners!

@camwilmot
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 1:26 AM CDT
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away two of its awesome new DDR5 dual-channel memory kits.

One winner will take home Netac's Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) RAM and the other Netac's Shadow II DDR5-4800 (8GB x 2) RAM.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from August 1, 2022 until August 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Netac Shadow 32GB (2x16GB) RGB DDR5 4800MHz

$331.99
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2022 at 1:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
