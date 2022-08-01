All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac DDR5 RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Elon Musk responds to US trading a Russian war criminal for WNBA star

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for the release of people who have been jailed in the US over possessing marijuana.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 1:06 AM CDT
Elon Musk has commented on the recent announcement from the Biden administration, which offered to exchange a Russian arms dealer for WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Griner was arrested in February and has remained detained in Moscow following airport officials allegedly discovering vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. The Biden administration then offered to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the "merchant of death," to the Kremlin in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former marine accused of espionage having safe passage back to the US.

In response to these announcements and many of the reports that came out about the possible exchange, Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his opinion on the matter. The Tesla CEO called for authorities to "maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?" and added a meme that stated the following; "People in the US in jail for weed while the government trades a Russian war criminal to free a woman's basketball player in jail for weed". According to Reuters, no deal has been confirmed between the US and Russia.

Elon Musk responds to US trading a Russian war criminal for WNBA star 26 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

