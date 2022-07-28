All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1

MrBeast joins the 100 million subscriber club on YouTube

MrBeast celebrated hitting 100 million YouTube subscribers with over 1 million people, only wants to make the best videos possible.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 10:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MrBeast is one of the biggest content creators on the planet, with MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, saying to his 100M strong YouTube subscribers that he hopes "to do YouTube until the day I die".

MrBeast tweeted rather humbly: "Over a million people celebrated 100,000,000 subscribers with me. YouTube is the one thing that's always made me happy and I'm grateful I get to do this all day everyday :) Also I just want to say that no matter how big I get I'll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it".

In a statement, Jimmy explained: "100 million means so much. I've been making videos since I was 11 years old. This number in a way represents everything I've ever done in my life and I'm so grateful to everyone who's ever watched a video. I hope to do YouTube until the day I die".

MrBeast joins the 100 million subscriber club on YouTube 03 | TweakTown.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.