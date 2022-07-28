MrBeast joins the 100 million subscriber club on YouTube

MrBeast is one of the biggest content creators on the planet, with MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, saying to his 100M strong YouTube subscribers that he hopes "to do YouTube until the day I die".

MrBeast tweeted rather humbly: "Over a million people celebrated 100,000,000 subscribers with me. YouTube is the one thing that's always made me happy and I'm grateful I get to do this all day everyday :) Also I just want to say that no matter how big I get I'll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it".

In a statement, Jimmy explained: "100 million means so much. I've been making videos since I was 11 years old. This number in a way represents everything I've ever done in my life and I'm so grateful to everyone who's ever watched a video. I hope to do YouTube until the day I die".