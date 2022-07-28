Apple hires 20-year Lamborghini exec, will design Apple's electric car

Apple has secured a former Lamborghini exclusive to help design its future Apple Car, after rumors that the Apple Car was in serious trouble.

Luigi Taraborrelli was a 20-year veteran of luxury car maker Lamborghini, who used to lead the chassis and vehicle dynamics division at Lamborghini. Bloomberg reports that Taraborrelli's magic design touch was felt on Lamborghini cars like the Urus, Huracan, and Aventador, as well as Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato and Asterion concept car.

Apple's mysterious "Project Titan" electric car is reportedly coming in the future, with the last rumors that the Apple Car would have no steering wheel, no brakes, and people could even sleep in it. Apple has been running into serious issues, as a fully autonomous car without a steering wheel and brakes would lead to major issues when it comes to insurance... you can't just be driving people around without any controls to steer, or stop the Apple Car. Accidents happen, and Apple can't be pinned for that.

In the reports from earlier this month, we heard that Apple "executives hailed the demonstration as a success. The vehicles showed they could drive without relying on highly detailed, three-dimensional road maps, which most rival self-driving-car programs require. Titan managers hoped to ditch these costly and unscalable high-definition maps en route to one day building and selling a fully automated car that could work almost anywhere in the world without a steering wheel or pedals, making Apple responsible for the car's behavior and the safety of its occupants".

Weeks after that, Apple is poaching 20-year veterans from Lamborghini... quite the change in headlines.