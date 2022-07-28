All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple hires 20-year Lamborghini exec, will design Apple's electric car

Apple hires 20-year key veteran of Lamborghini, Luigi Taraborrelli, who will now help design Apple's future electric car.

Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 10:51 PM CDT
Apple has secured a former Lamborghini exclusive to help design its future Apple Car, after rumors that the Apple Car was in serious trouble.

Luigi Taraborrelli was a 20-year veteran of luxury car maker Lamborghini, who used to lead the chassis and vehicle dynamics division at Lamborghini. Bloomberg reports that Taraborrelli's magic design touch was felt on Lamborghini cars like the Urus, Huracan, and Aventador, as well as Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato and Asterion concept car.

Apple's mysterious "Project Titan" electric car is reportedly coming in the future, with the last rumors that the Apple Car would have no steering wheel, no brakes, and people could even sleep in it. Apple has been running into serious issues, as a fully autonomous car without a steering wheel and brakes would lead to major issues when it comes to insurance... you can't just be driving people around without any controls to steer, or stop the Apple Car. Accidents happen, and Apple can't be pinned for that.

In the reports from earlier this month, we heard that Apple "executives hailed the demonstration as a success. The vehicles showed they could drive without relying on highly detailed, three-dimensional road maps, which most rival self-driving-car programs require. Titan managers hoped to ditch these costly and unscalable high-definition maps en route to one day building and selling a fully automated car that could work almost anywhere in the world without a steering wheel or pedals, making Apple responsible for the car's behavior and the safety of its occupants".

Weeks after that, Apple is poaching 20-year veterans from Lamborghini... quite the change in headlines.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

