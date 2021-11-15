All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Earth found to have a second 'Moon', but it won't be around forever

Apple Car concept was based on Tesla Cybertruck-like car of the future

Apple Car Concept designed on patents filed by Apple for its car tease a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired look, no headphone jack.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 9:09 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you didn't already know: Apple is working on its own car that would make a gigantic splash in the automotive industry, and now new design renders have been crafted from Apple's own patents filed for the Apple Car. Check them out:

Apple Car concept was based on Tesla Cybertruck-like car of the future 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new renders come from a UK-based car leasing company called Vanarama, which was tasked with designing renders from the patents Apple had filed for the Apple Car. From the outside, the Apple Car has a beautiful mesh-style grille that looks like the circular vents Apple uses on its desktop Mac Pro.

Inside, there's a huge customizable dashboard that spans across the entire front of the car. The steering wheel looks like it's ripped right out of the future -- and out of Tesla's latest electric cars -- with a huge 80s style Apple logo on the wheel itself.

Apple Car concept was based on Tesla Cybertruck-like car of the future 02 | TweakTown.com
Apple Car concept was based on Tesla Cybertruck-like car of the future 03 | TweakTown.com

The customizable dash would be sweet, since you can tweak where the position of the controls and dials would be on the dash. Want them more to the left, tap and drag -- want them in front of you while there's some navigation to the left -- you know what to do.

I'm sure there'll be a lot of AI smarts in the Apple Car including a new, upgraded Apple Siri AI assistant that would handle everything you need in the car. We should see Apple's new Car sometime in 2024 and beyond.

Buy at Amazon

I, Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2021 at 9:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, vanarama.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.