Innosilicon to unveil next-gen Fantasy 2 graphics cards on August 3
Chinese GPU maker Innosilicon will unveil its next-gen Fantasy 2 GPU on August 3, don't expect it to topple RDNA 3 or Ada Lovelace.
Innosilicon is going to unveil its next-gen Fantasy 2 graphics card family on August 3, with the Chinese GPU maker teasing its announcement ahead of the reveal.
The new Innosilicon Fantasy 2 graphics cards will act as the successor to the Fantasy No.1 series, where the previous Type-A graphics card offering 5 TFLOPs of compute performance, while the Type-B card was a dual-GPU affair offering 10 TFLOPs of compute performance.
We should see the new Innosilicon Fantasy 2 GPUs based on Imagination's IMG BXT architecture, where the Chinese GPU company is making GPU solutions for high-performance tasks in cloud computing. Innosilicon had goals of reaching similar performance to NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card... but didn't compute with the gaming performance of the RTX 3060.
