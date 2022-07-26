All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Innosilicon to unveil next-gen Fantasy 2 graphics cards on August 3

Chinese GPU maker Innosilicon will unveil its next-gen Fantasy 2 GPU on August 3, don't expect it to topple RDNA 3 or Ada Lovelace.

Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 9:28 PM CDT
Innosilicon is going to unveil its next-gen Fantasy 2 graphics card family on August 3, with the Chinese GPU maker teasing its announcement ahead of the reveal.

Innosilicon to unveil next-gen Fantasy 2 graphics cards on August 3

The new Innosilicon Fantasy 2 graphics cards will act as the successor to the Fantasy No.1 series, where the previous Type-A graphics card offering 5 TFLOPs of compute performance, while the Type-B card was a dual-GPU affair offering 10 TFLOPs of compute performance.

We should see the new Innosilicon Fantasy 2 GPUs based on Imagination's IMG BXT architecture, where the Chinese GPU company is making GPU solutions for high-performance tasks in cloud computing. Innosilicon had goals of reaching similar performance to NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card... but didn't compute with the gaming performance of the RTX 3060.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

