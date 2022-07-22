All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon'

The European Space Agency's Mars Express satellite has imaged Valles Marineris, the Solar System's largest canyon, in true color.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express satellite captured the new images.

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon' 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Mars Express captured views of the Ius Chasma and Tithonium Chasma, comprising part of the Mars' Valles Marineris canyon system. Valles Marineris is 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) long, 200 kilometers (124 miles) wide, and up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) long. The canyon is almost ten times longer, twenty times wider, and five times deeper than the Grand Canyon in the United States.

The canyon system is the largest in the Solar System, and on Earth would reach from the northernmost point of Norway to the southernmost point of Sicily. The above high-resolution image was taken with the Mar Express' High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on 21 April 2022 and is a "true colour" image, appearing as it would to the human eye. The resolution captures about 25 meters (82 feet) per pixel.

You can view and download the full-size image here, and read more about the Mars Express' observations here.

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon' 03 | TweakTown.com

Ius and Tithonium Chasmata in 3D, Credit: ESA

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon' 04 | TweakTown.com

Topography of Ius and Tithonium Chasmata, Credit: ESA

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon' 05 | TweakTown.com

Perspective view from inside Tithonium Chasma, Credit: ESA

Satellite captures stunning views of Mars' gigantic 'Grand Canyon' 06 | TweakTown.com

Second perspective view from inside Tithonium Chasma, Credit: ESA

Buy at Amazon

The Martian

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2022 at 2:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, esa.int, esa.int

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.