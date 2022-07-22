All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bungie to reveal Destiny 2 Lightfall on August 23

Bungie will hold a special new Destiny 2 reveal live stream on August 23 that details the next major expansion in the series.

Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 11:31 AM CDT
Bungie will reveal Destiny 2's next major expansion during a special August stream, the studio today announced.

Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion should be revealed during the August 23 stream event, alongside the next season 18 update. Bungie was careful to say it will not be releasing new info in its weekly TWAB updates. Arc 3.0 might also be part of the showcase and Lightfall may also include a new subclass, according to Forbes' Paul Tassi.

"We also want to take this moment to set some expectations before the Showcase itself. Because we have a few exciting things set for next month, TWABs before that date will not be announcing any major news. We'll still be updating you all on what's going on in the live game itself, but we will not be sharing any ground-breaking revelations until everyone has witnessed (not you, Witness) the Showcase dropping next month."

Lightfall is due out in early 2023 and is the second-to-the-last Destiny 2 expansion for the Light vs Dark saga.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

