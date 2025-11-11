Sony confirms Destiny 2 fell $200 million short of expectations

Sony has revealed that Destiny 2 has fallen well short of expectations, resulting in a $200 million hit to the publisher's balance sheet.

TL;DR: Sony reported that Destiny 2 has underperformed in sales and user engagement since acquiring Bungie in 2022, leading to a ¥31.5 billion ($204 million) impairment loss. This reflects a significant decline in the game's value due to increased market competition and lower player activity.

During Sony's most recent earnings call, the company confirmed that Destiny 2 has fallen short of its expectations since the title developer of the game, Bungie, was acquired in 2022.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The confirmation comes from Sony's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lin Tao who said Destiny 2's level of sales and user engagement has not reached the expectation that Sony set at the time it acquired Bungie, and as a result Sony has recorded a ¥31.5 billion (approximately $204 million) impairment loss, which is on top of the ¥18.3 billion (about $118 million) expense total for Destiny 2 that is related to the title's development cost.

The CFO said Sony has now made these adjustments to reflect the title's current performance, which Sony attributes to a changing competitive landscape, market competition, and ultimately low player engagement. For those wondering what an impairment loss is, it's essentially Sony saying the asset, which in this case is Bungie's assets (Destiny 2, etc), is no longer worth as much as what the company originally recorded it for.

Here's an example. If a company owns a piece of machinery recorded on its latest financial statement worth $500,000, but an unforeseen technological change occurs that now makes that machinery worth $300,000, the company would record a $200,000 impairment loss on its income statement and reduce the value of the asset on its balance sheet accordingly.

Essentially, Destiny 2's value has dropped considerably, and in this case, it's caused Bungie's assets to be worth $204 million less than what Sony originally valued them at.