Sony confirms Destiny 2 fell $200 million short of expectations

During Sony's most recent earnings call, the company confirmed that Destiny 2 has fallen short of its expectations since the title developer of the game, Bungie, was acquired in 2022.
The confirmation comes from Sony's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lin Tao who said Destiny 2's level of sales and user engagement has not reached the expectation that Sony set at the time it acquired Bungie, and as a result Sony has recorded a ¥31.5 billion (approximately $204 million) impairment loss, which is on top of the ¥18.3 billion (about $118 million) expense total for Destiny 2 that is related to the title's development cost.
The CFO said Sony has now made these adjustments to reflect the title's current performance, which Sony attributes to a changing competitive landscape, market competition, and ultimately low player engagement. For those wondering what an impairment loss is, it's essentially Sony saying the asset, which in this case is Bungie's assets (Destiny 2, etc), is no longer worth as much as what the company originally recorded it for.
- Read more: Bungie's Marathon gets official launch timing from Sony
- Read more: Financial Times admits it's 'Tesla is missing $1.4 billion' report is completely wrong
Here's an example. If a company owns a piece of machinery recorded on its latest financial statement worth $500,000, but an unforeseen technological change occurs that now makes that machinery worth $300,000, the company would record a $200,000 impairment loss on its income statement and reduce the value of the asset on its balance sheet accordingly.
Essentially, Destiny 2's value has dropped considerably, and in this case, it's caused Bungie's assets to be worth $204 million less than what Sony originally valued them at.
"This is an impairment loss of [Bungie's] intangible assets. As for goodwill, that is supported by the whole game segment, so there will not be any impairment loss for goodwill. For this time, Destiny 2's game performance did not reach the expectations we had when we acquired Bungie," said Tao