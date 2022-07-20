All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony PlayStation Discord deal may go beyond voice chat integration

Xbox is getting Discord voice chatting before PlayStation despite Sony's investment, but the Sony deal could include more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 12:37 PM CDT
Today Microsoft announced that Xbox is getting Discord voice chat integration before PlayStation...despite Sony's partnership and monetary investment into Discord.

Sony PlayStation Discord deal may go beyond voice chat integration 1 | TweakTown.com

Discord is coming to Xbox first, complete with streamlined in-game voice chatting. The feature is now being tested on the Xbox Insiders program:

"Discord Voice chat is coming to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. You will be able to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC."

This is strange considering that Sony announced a partnership deal with Discord in 2021, which eventually led to smaller Discord x PlayStation integration (PS gamers can share what games they are playing as a status on Discord). Sony also invested money into Discord as part of a $100 million Series H funding round.

So...where is Discord voice chat on PlayStation? It's assuredly coming. But given Sony's current trajectory, it's possible that the full PlayStation x Discord integration will go beyond voice chatting. Sony could use Discord to help power a new ecosystem of connectivity, engagement, and services.

In the following Twitter thread, I discuss my ideas on how this could work. While Discord won't replace traditional PlayStation Network messaging and voice chatting, it will undoubtedly be a valuable tool in Sony's new service-first initiatives that aim to merge console and PC gaming together on the PlayStation brand.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

