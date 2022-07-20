All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New class action lawsuit deems Skittles 'unfit for human consumption'

Mars, Incorporated has been hit with a class action lawsuit over the inclusion of potentially toxic titanium dioxide in Skittles.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 8:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The class action lawsuit was filed against Mars, Incorporated, the parent company of the Wrigley Company, which produces Skittles.

New class action lawsuit deems Skittles 'unfit for human consumption' 01 | TweakTown.com

The lawsuit was filed by U.S. citizens in California, claiming Mars has committed a fraud of omission by failing to warn consumers about the presence of titanium dioxide (TiO2) in Skittles, which is "unfit for human consumption." TiO2 is found in food items like confectionery and pastries as a white coloring agent, as well as in paints, paper, toothpaste, and more. However, it was recently banned as a food additive in Europe given concerns about its potential genotoxicity or its ability to cause damage to DNA, which can lead to cancer.

Mars asserts that it produces Skittles in alignment with regulations set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that require that "the quantity of titanium dioxide does not exceed 1 percent by weight of the food." Studies used by the European Food Safety Authority that led to Europe's banning of TiO2 as a food additive were due to the findings that though most TiO2 passed through the body after consumption, some was absorbed and could accumulate, potentially causing issues. However, the United Kingdom and Australia have yet to take definitive action against TiO2's inclusion in food products, citing inconclusive evidence.

"Defendant has flouted its own promise to consumers. More than six years later, Defendant continues to sell the Products with [titanium dioxide] unbeknownst to reasonable consumers who purchase the Products," the lawsuit claims, according to The Washington Post.

"Defendant relies on the ingredient list which is provided in miniscule print on the back of the Products, the reading of which is made even more challenging by the lack of contrast in color between the font and packaging," the lawsuit continued.

Buy at Amazon

M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies 3Lb 14oz Jar Limited

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.25
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2022 at 8:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, accessdata.fda.gov, washingtonpost.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.