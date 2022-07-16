CD Projekt stock and market cap down 66% since Cyberpunk 2077 release

CD Projekt Group's stock and market capitalization value has dropped nearly 66% since Cyberpunk 2077's launch in December 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 was a transformational game for CD Projekt Group. The product shipped over 13 million copies at launch, more than double of The Witcher 3, and has now reached over 18 million sales. Cyberpunk 2077 was so successful that CD Projekt made $447 million in the quarter the game launched, which is more than any other full-year period in company history.

Despite success, Cyberpunk 2077 was riven by controversy with the game's poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One. This led to massive share value drops, triggering lawsuits and big spending on updates, patches, and fixes.

Recent analysis from Business Insider (and a quick look at company stock) shows that CD Projekt Group's market capitalization and overall share value has plummeted by some 66% since Cyberpunk 2077's launch to present.

CD Projekt Group's share value hit its highest point on August 1, 2020 where it traded at 438.50 Polish zloty and had a market capitalization of 27.34 billion zloty. On December 13, shortly after Cyberpunk 2077's launch, CD Projekt shares dropped to 271.40 zloty. Currently, company shares are trading at 93.32 zloty and has a market cap of 9.39 billion zloty.

CD Projekt is far from in the red, though. The company is still generating strong profits despite Cyberpunk 2077 game sales slipping by some 70%, and managed to deliver its second-best sales revenues of all time throughout 2021.