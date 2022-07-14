Twitter outage worldwide, and no... Elon Musk didn't do it

Twitter is down for thousands of people in countries all across the planet, its first outage since February... what did it?

Twitter is experiencing some issues across the world right now, with users in multiple countries including the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, and Italy experiencing issues accessing Twitter.

Down here in Australia, I've got no problems on both accessing Twitter.com on my desktop PC, or on my Android smartphone. But there are over 50,000+ people with issues in the US along according to DownDetector. The outage kicked off at around 8AM ET, where people were having issues logging into the site, or accessing it from their phone.

Some users are getting error messages like "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again" while others have no issues at all. Twitter doesn't get outages often, so when they happen they are headlines across the world. I'm sure that once you even read this news, Twitter will be back and operational.

