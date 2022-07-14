All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's Webb snaps 150 million pixel image in never-before seen detail

Elon Musk sent a warning text to Twitter's CEO

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent a text message to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal accusing him of trying to 'cause trouble'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 7:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Reports indicate that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent a text message to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal about Twitter's lawyers.

Elon Musk sent a warning text to Twitter's CEO 01 | TweakTown.com

Elon Musk has decided to back of his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, and now the world's second largest social media company is moving to initiate legal action against Musk in the Delaware court as of Tuesday. Following the pull back from Musk and the lawsuit from Twitter reports are surfacing about text messages between Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Musk regarding lawyers.

According to reports from BusinessInsider, Musk sent text messages to Agrawal and Twitter CFO Ned Segal on June 28 where he stated, "Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop." Notably, these text messages were in response to Twitter wanting to find out how Musk was planning on financing the $44 billion for the merger. If you are interested in reading more about the recent events between Twitter and Musk, check out the below links.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2022 at 8:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.