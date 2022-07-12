NVIDIA ejects GeForce RTX 30 series inventory, gives away 2 free games
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, and RTX 3090 Ti cards now include free games: Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal.
NVIDIA is getting rid of its high-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPU family with some free games: Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal.
NVIDIA actually says they're giving away 4 free games with select GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, but there are only 2 games because the other 2 are actually DLC. The free games are given away with NVIDIA's higher-end Ampere GPUs including the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, and flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. The deal includes desktop gaming PCs with the eligible GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs inside, as well as the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU inside of gaming laptops.
You'll get Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal, as well as The Ancient Gods - Part One and Part Two DLC for DOOM Eternal. The promotion runs from July 12, 2022, through to August 1, 2022, or while stocks last. You can read all about it on NVIDIA's post about the "PC Game Bundle" on their official website.
- Promotion period : Jul 12th 2022 - Aug 1st 2022 or while stocks last.
- Redemption period end : Sept 1st 2022
- Eligible GPUs : GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080
- Valid receipt from local channel partners of our game bundle.
- Valid only for purchases on or after Jul 12th 2022.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: GPU-Z 2.47.0 released: Intel Arc GPU support, new NVIDIA and AMD GPUs
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Until Dawn horror game developer Supermassive Games gets bought out