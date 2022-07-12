All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA ejects GeForce RTX 30 series inventory, gives away 2 free games

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, and RTX 3090 Ti cards now include free games: Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 8:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is getting rid of its high-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPU family with some free games: Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal.

NVIDIA ejects GeForce RTX 30 series inventory, gives away 2 free games 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA actually says they're giving away 4 free games with select GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, but there are only 2 games because the other 2 are actually DLC. The free games are given away with NVIDIA's higher-end Ampere GPUs including the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, and flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. The deal includes desktop gaming PCs with the eligible GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs inside, as well as the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU inside of gaming laptops.

You'll get Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal, as well as The Ancient Gods - Part One and Part Two DLC for DOOM Eternal. The promotion runs from July 12, 2022, through to August 1, 2022, or while stocks last. You can read all about it on NVIDIA's post about the "PC Game Bundle" on their official website.

  • Promotion period : Jul 12th 2022 - Aug 1st 2022 or while stocks last.
  • Redemption period end : Sept 1st 2022
  • Eligible GPUs : GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080
  • Valid receipt from local channel partners of our game bundle.
  • Valid only for purchases on or after Jul 12th 2022.
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3080 Trinity OC LHR (ZT-A30800J-10PLHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.99
$799.99$799.99$869.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2022 at 7:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.