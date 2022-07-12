All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition drops to $1599 at Best Buy

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition drops down to $1599, bringing it $400 less than the regular $1999 MSRP.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 5:39 AM CDT
NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card has just dropped down to $1599 on Best Buy, which is a decent $400 cheaper than the MSRP of $1999 when it launched back in March 2022.

In a world where there were listings just months ago for the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, listed for close to $5000, as well as the ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which was online for over $4000. Even the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EX Gamer appeared online for $3840.

Best Buy is an official NVIDIA partner, as they're the only place that you can buy NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition in the US. NVIDIA hasn't dropped the price of its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE, but rather Best Buy has slapped $400 of discount on it -- but do you think Best Buy is doing that without NVIDIA's permission -- for their best GeForce GPU, and a Best Buy exclusive in the US at that. Nah, they know. But the bigger question is why?

If you want one of the very best GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, something I still have a place in my heart waiting to fill out my collection of GeForce RTX 30 Founders Edition series GPUs, then you will want to head on over to Best Buy and put down the not-so-bad amount of Benjamins for NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

