GameStop's NFT store is live, some NFTs priced at millions of dollars

GameStop's fledgling experimental NFT marketplace is now live, and it shows the massively speculative NFT pricing market.

Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 3:27 PM CDT
GameStop, who recently fired a number of employees including content creators at Game Informer and store workers, just launched its NFT marketplace.

GameStop's NFT marketplace is now live, and as you'd expect, the online storefront has massively varying sale prices for its digital non-fungible tokens. The GameStop NFT store is in beta phases but already has over 53,000 NFTs with significantly varying buyout costs, with some commanding what can only be seen as joke prices.

Some NFTs have been listed for multiple millions of dollars--and one NFT, MetaBoy #4522, is marked up to 2 million ETH or roughly $2 billion (which has to be a troll price). When arranged by most expensive pricing, the first five pages of GameStop's NFT marketplace have million-dollar NFTs. In fact, no NFT in the first five pages is listed at less than $1,000,000.

On the other end of the spectrum, the more believable side, the NFTs are more affordable at the below-dollar level. The cheapest NFT, the eponymous Affordable NFT, costs $0.53.

Right now the MetaBoy NFTs are the most popular assets on the storefront with 514.5 ETH (or $535,326) total volume and 4.3K trades.

The most expensive NFTs listed on the GameStop NFT marketplace as of yesterday, versus that of today (see above).

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

