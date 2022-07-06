GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor: 55-inch 4K 120Hz with Android OS

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its latest GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor, which is another member of GIGABYTE's growing family of 4K gaming monitors.

The new GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor features a huge 54.6-inch Quantum Dot-based 4K panel, with a very gaming-smooth 120Hz refresh rate thanks to its HDMI 2.1 connectivity. GIGABYTE's new S55U gaming monitor also has Android OS, which means you get access to built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube, as well as the ability of streaming content through Chromecast to the GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor.

I don't know why GIGABYTE calls this a "gaming monitor" when you need HDMI 2.1 to use its 4K 120Hz goodness, something you can only get on AMD's new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, or NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. There's no DisplayPort 1.4 here, folks.

GIGABYTE's new S55U gaming monitor and its huge 54.6-inch 4K 120Hz goodness, taps 10-bit color and wide color gamut with 96% DCI-P3. There's also HDR support here, with GIGABYTE's new S55U gaming monitor having HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ support. On the audio side of things, GIGABYTE includes 2 x 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

On the visual side of the GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor, we're looking at Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) which is different to other technologies: local dimming technology can increase the contrast ratio to provide better image quality by dimming the area on the screen that's needed at the time, while keeping the bright side of the screen bright.

GIGABYTE's new S55U gaming monitor has an array of 132 zones, which means you'll get beautiful colors and blacks at the best moments of your movies, TV shows, or gaming with HDR content.

If you're using the HDMI 2.1 connectivity on the GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor to hook into your Microsoft Xbox Series X or Sony PlayStation 5 console, you've got not just a large panel, but that up to 4K 120Hz greatness. GIGABYTE also includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gamers. There's also eARC support that provides super-easy connectivity for multiple HDMI devices into the GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor.