All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1

GIGABYTE unveils its new AORUS FV43U gaming monitor, a new 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming beast with HDMI 2.1 and Quantum Dot technology.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 1 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GIGABYTE has just teased its new AORUS FV43U -- a huge new 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The new monitor was debuted at an in-person event in Vietnam, check it out:

GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The company is using Quantum Dot technology on its huge new AORUS FV43U gaming monitor, with a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. There's no confirmation on the HDMI 2.1 port but it would be crazy of GIGABYTE to launch a new 43-inch 4K 144Hz monitor without HDMI 2.1 connectivity in 2021.

The new AORUS FV43U has a 10-bit panel with 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with peak brightness of 1000 nits and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. GIGABYTE has a super-fast 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time) on the monitor, ready for your gaming PC or next-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console.

As for price, we're looking at around $1500 and it's available in Vietnam now, in Asia soon, and other markets in the coming months.

GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 02 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 03 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 04 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 05 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 06 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 07 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 08 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.