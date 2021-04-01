GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U: 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1

GIGABYTE has just teased its new AORUS FV43U -- a huge new 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The new monitor was debuted at an in-person event in Vietnam, check it out:

The company is using Quantum Dot technology on its huge new AORUS FV43U gaming monitor, with a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. There's no confirmation on the HDMI 2.1 port but it would be crazy of GIGABYTE to launch a new 43-inch 4K 144Hz monitor without HDMI 2.1 connectivity in 2021.

The new AORUS FV43U has a 10-bit panel with 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with peak brightness of 1000 nits and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. GIGABYTE has a super-fast 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time) on the monitor, ready for your gaming PC or next-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console.

As for price, we're looking at around $1500 and it's available in Vietnam now, in Asia soon, and other markets in the coming months.