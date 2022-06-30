All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's future 2024+ iPads will get new OLED panels made by Samsung

Samsung is reportedly making OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro, but will provide new OLED panels for iPads in 2024+ to Apple.

Published Thu, Jun 30 2022 8:31 PM CDT
Samsung is reportedly making OLED panels for Apple's second-generation iPad series that is launching in late 2024. Not only that, but Samsung is reportedly making OLED panels for Apple's new iPad Pro slates in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, alongside LG.

It was close to a year ago that I was reporting that Apple was expected to use OLED panels in its next-gen 2023 iPads, and it seems that is indeed coming true. LG and now Samsung will produce OLED panels for Apple's new iPad Pro series, but Samsung is gearing up for a much rosier relationship with its main, and pretty much only smartphone competitor: 2024 and beyond.

Apple's next-gen iPad models after the Pro series will be using OLED panels mass produced by Samsung according to the latest news, with Samsung reportedly entering an agreement with Japan Ulvac. The companies have reportedly started price negotiation for the Gen 8.5 OLED deposition equipment, so that it can make the OLED panels for Apple and its future-gen iPads.

The Elec reports that Samsung will be making its decision on investing the money into the production of Gen 8.5 OLED, expanding its OLED manufacturing abilities for other devices like laptops, monitors, and tablets. The new Gen 8.5 substrates in the bigger panels over Gen 6 substrates used in smartphones means more cost-saving, so mass production for something like the iPad and a big customer like Apple, would be less expensive to make.

  • Gen 8.5 substrate: 2200 x 2500mm
  • Gen 6 substrate: 1500 x 1850mm

Before the deal gets signed, approval needs to be granted by Samsung's new "Joint Task Force". Samsung Electronics recently formed the Joint Task Force to handle the company differently, as they need to beat their competitors -- Apple in many cases -- with SoCs, display technology, and more. But supplying the largest tablet maker in the world with a better OLED display than your own company, that has recently formed this mean-sounding "Joint Task Force"... yeah.

Samsung Display is expected to provide 15,000 Gen 8.5 substrates per month, but if market demand is there the company can make another 15,000 Gen 8.5 substrates per month for a total of 30,000 per month. Samsung is also "likely to develop" a Gen 8.5 half-cut machine that deposits organic material horizontally, something it'll work on with Japan's Canon Tokki.

