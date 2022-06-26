All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

July's PlayStation Plus freebies leaked, and they're pretty good

Sony's PlayStation Plus Extra games for July 2022 have been leaked, and they're not so bad, including some fun PS4/PS5 titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 26 2022 3:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 have leaked out, including some pretty decent titles for PS4 and PS5.

July's PlayStation Plus freebies leaked, and they're pretty good 1 | TweakTown.com

Dealabs' billibil-kun has leaked out the new PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Essentials tier. There are three titles coming, and all of them are available on PS4.

Next months' headliner is Crash Bandicoot It's About Time on both PS4 and PS5, as well as third-person multiplayer shooterArcadegeddon on both platforms.

The second is the Man of Medan, which is part of Supermassive unique Dark Pictures horror trilogy of games. It's a suspense-riddled choose-your-own-adventure type of experience with Hollywood actors set in a thriller-based tale of survival. It's worth noting that Man of Medan is already included in the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

It's About Time - for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials.

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Arcadegeddon

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. ...and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly's plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it's up to you, will you rise up to save both the game and the last remaining local arcade?

This ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter allows you and up to 3 friends to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses. Arcadegeddon lets you play at your own pace with its mix of PVE and PVP gameplay. Speed into the action or take it slow, it's up to you. As you get to know the town, you can dive into additional challenges from the local gangs that hangout in Gilly's Arcade, earning you much more than just street cred. Though, the view from the top of the leaderboards must be pretty darn good...

Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode.

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister...

Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2022 at 4:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dealabs.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.