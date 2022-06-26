July's PlayStation Plus freebies leaked, and they're pretty good

Sony's PlayStation Plus Extra games for July 2022 have been leaked, and they're not so bad, including some fun PS4/PS5 titles.

Dealabs' billibil-kun has leaked out the new PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Essentials tier. There are three titles coming, and all of them are available on PS4.

Next months' headliner is Crash Bandicoot It's About Time on both PS4 and PS5, as well as third-person multiplayer shooterArcadegeddon on both platforms.

The second is the Man of Medan, which is part of Supermassive unique Dark Pictures horror trilogy of games. It's a suspense-riddled choose-your-own-adventure type of experience with Hollywood actors set in a thriller-based tale of survival. It's worth noting that Man of Medan is already included in the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

It's About Time - for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Arcadegeddon

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. ...and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly's plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it's up to you, will you rise up to save both the game and the last remaining local arcade? This ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter allows you and up to 3 friends to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses. Arcadegeddon lets you play at your own pace with its mix of PVE and PVP gameplay. Speed into the action or take it slow, it's up to you. As you get to know the town, you can dive into additional challenges from the local gangs that hangout in Gilly's Arcade, earning you much more than just street cred. Though, the view from the top of the leaderboards must be pretty darn good...

Man of Medan